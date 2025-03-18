As with every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there are always cricketers who will be the cynosure of everyone's eyes, as the tournament has carved a reputation for being the platform where a player's international career has taken off, as well as set the base for people to make a comeback into their respective national teams. The mega auction of IPL 2025, held last year in Jeddah, has made things more interesting to keep an eye out on for the tournament starting from March 22. IANS takes a look at the key players to keep an eye on from every team participating in IPL 2025.

Noor Ahmad - Chennai Super Kings

Noor, the left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan and has been a regular figure in franchise T20 leagues, was CSK's costliest signing at last year's mega auction for INR crore. Such was the quest of CSK acquiring Noor that the five-time champions thwarted attempts from Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans', who had the Right to Match (RTM) card.

In two seasons for Titans' in the IPL, Noor, 20, impressed everyone with his variety and variations by picking 24 wickets. But his first season at CSK, where he's expected to partner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, could be where Noor bursts into huge prominence, especially if pitches in Chepauk offer grip and turn to his liking.

KL Rahul - Delhi Capitals

Rahul is coming into IPL 2025 on a high after being a vital cog in the wheel for India winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. While there are no doubts on his place in the ODI and Test set-up, Rahul's immediate attention will be on claiming his place back in the India T20I team, especially with a T20 World Cup happening in India next year.

The Rahul of IPL 2018 was a flamboyant stroke-player who wowed everyone with how he went hammer and tongs against any bowler. But in the last few years, Rahul has accumulated big runs, but his strike rate has been a matter of huge debate. But a change in the scenery from LSG to DC and no leadership armband means Rahul has the opportunity to reinvent himself as a T20 batter and be back in the national set-up in the shortest format.

Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

When Gill was the leading run-getter in IPL 2023 with 890 runs, he seemed to have locked his place in the India's T20I team. But IPL 2024 saw Gill not living up to those lofty expectations in terms of run-scoring, which coincided with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opening for India in their eventual T20 World Cup winning campaign.

Even after Virat and Rohit retired from the format, Gill hasn't been able to nail down a spot as Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are ahead of him in the pecking order. Gill needs an explosive IPL 2025 season to be back into India's T20I plans and also show that he's got the credentials to be seen as a future leader of the national team.

Ajinkya Rahane - Kolkata Knight Riders

When Venkatesh Iyer was brought back by KKR for a whopping INR 23.75 crore in last year's mega auction, many felt that he would be given the reins of the leadership role after Shreyas Iyer was roped in by Punjab Kings. But KKR, the defending champions, named Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper for IPL 2025.

Apart from how he manages the KKR team on and off the field, Rahane's batting will also be a watch-out factor. In last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rahane was the competition's highest run-getter with 469 runs in nine matches, including five half-centuries and was adjudged as Player of the Tournament as Mumbai won the title. Fans and KKR management will hope that Rahane continues the good work he has been doing in T20s.

Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants

When Pant wasn't retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025 retentions, one was certain that he would go for a record-breaking amount in the mega auction, considering the x-factor batting skills and wicketkeeping skillsets, especially after making a successful comeback to the game. Hence, it wasn't a surprise when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took him in for a record-breaking INR 27 crore.

Apart from the price tag, stakes are super high for Pant in IPL 2025. After the T20 World Cup win and series against Sri Lanka, Pant hasn't featured in T20Is for India. Moreover, he didn't get to play in ODIs against England or in Champions Trophy triumph. With competition on a high in India's T20I team, Pant has to really step up to show that he is still a force to reckon with in T20s.

Bevon Jacobs - Mumbai Indians

Jacobs has 423 runs from 20 domestic T20 appearances in New Zealand at a strike rate of 148.42. When MI bought him as a surprise overseas pick in last year's mega auction, many wondered what Jacobs brings to the table. Well, for starters, he's a middle-order batter who hits the ball really hard and came under notice of the MI wide scouting network.

Shortly after that, Jacobs returned to Auckland for the recent Super Smash season and scored 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 140.64, including a 90 off 56 against Northern Districts. It would be interesting to see if Jacobs step up as a finisher for MI in IPL 2025.

Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings

It's very rare to see that a captain who's won an IPL title finds is captaining a new team for the upcoming season. Iyer had led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL 2024 title, but didn't retain him and despite trying to back him, Punjab Kings got him on board after seeing off competition from his former team Delhi Capitals.

Iyer will have a lot of points to prove – firstly, to showcase his leadership skills ain't a fluke, as seen from him captaining Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph. Secondly, with the bat, Iyer will be aiming consistency to match up the current level of T20 batting and try to come back to the India T20I team, especially after becoming the leading run-getter in the side's Champions Trophy triumph.

Dhruv Jurel - Rajasthan Royals

Since his entry as an impact player batter in IPL 2023, Dhruv Jurel's stock has risen hugely as a key player in the Rajasthan Royals set-up. With his ability to finish matches and stand up in tough match situations, as seen from 347 runs in 22 innings, Jurel made his way into the India T20I set-up.

Though he could not set the stage alight in the four T20Is he's played so far, RR continued to show overwhelming faith in Jurel by retaining him for a whooping INR 14 Crore. If Jurel does click as a finisher and keeper, especially with Sanju Samson still coming back from a finger surgery, IPL 2025 could really turn out to be a big turning point in his T20 career.

Rasikh Salam - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The fast-bowler from Jammu & Kashmir had made heads turn when Mumbai Indians picked him in IPL 2018. But a two-year ban for age fraud and a back injury threatened to halt his cricketing career. IPL 2024 though saw Rasikh be a vital cog for the Delhi Capitals by picking nine wickets in eight games.

Apart from turning out for J&K in the domestic white-ball games, Rasikh also played for India A in the Emerging Men's T20 Asia Cup in Oman. With a great back-of-the-hand slower ball, as well as variations in hand to fox batters at the back end, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be keeping their fingers crossed on Rasikh turning out well for them in IPL 2025.

Ishan Kishan - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Since the time he left the tour of South Africa due to personal reasons, Kishan hasn't been seen in Indian team set-up. Despite returning to action by playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Kishan didn't have much of a memorable time, especially at the top of the order.

After playing across all formats for Jharkhand in the recent domestic season and being in India A team for red-ball games in Australia, Kishan will be aiming to be back on the selectors' radar via good performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. With Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head as openers, Kishan will have to adapt to a new role in a new set-up if he's to be back in the Indian team ahead of next year's T20 World Cup.

