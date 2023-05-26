The Indian cricket team, excluding the players who are currently a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, has started training ahead of the World Test Championship final that is set to take place at the Oval in England. The match against Australia will kick off on June 7 and the Indian players are making sure they leave no stone unturned in their attempt for a maiden title. The BCCI on Friday uploaded a video on social media in which the likes of Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav could be seen doing a 'fun drill' and the end was just hilariously perfect.

It was a funny drill for catching practice and Axar Patel fell behind in the end to add more fun to it.

Watch it here:

Get your friends, form a circle and replicate this fun drill! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/X6iOuXPrhY — BCCI (@BCCI) May 26, 2023

It is worth noting that India will be missing their star players KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant in the WTC final due to injury.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle.

According to an official statement, the nine teams will share a whopping amount of Rs 31.4 crore, which is the same as the previous cycle (2019-21).

The winner of the WTC final will take home a whopping prize of Rs 13.22 crore (approx.) while the runners-up will pocket Rs 6.61 crore (approx.).