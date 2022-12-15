Madhya Pradesh bowlers, led by Avesh Khan, produced yet another impressive performance to notch up a massive innings and 17-run win over Jammu and Kashmir with a day to spare in their Group D Ranji Trophy match, in Jammu on Thursday. Khan took three wickets for 53 runs to help MP bowl out J&K for 193 in 60.5 overs in their second innings on the third day after following on. J&K were all out for just 98 in their first essay on Wednesday in reply to MP's 308.

Khan, who has played five ODIs and 15 T20Is for India, was the wrecker-in-chief, helping MP bundle out J&K for 98 in their first innings with figures of 5/33.

J&K were reduced to 45 for 7 in the 22nd over of their second innings but lower order batters Yudhvir Singh (30), Sahil Lotra (66) and Auqib Nabi (44) delayed the inevitable for a while.

For MP, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya and Anubhav Agarwal also took two wickets apiece.

MP got seven points from the win. Outright-winning team gets six points while a victory an innings or 10-wicket fetches seven points.

Bengal close in on outright win over UP, need 101 runs more

Opener Koushik Ghosh hit an unbeaten 69, while Anustup Majumdar also remained not out on 44 as Bengal closed in on an outright win over Uttar Pradesh in a Group A Ranji Trophy match in Kolkata. Bengal were 156 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, still needing 101 runs on the final day on Friday. Ghosh hit 10 boundaries during his 121-ball unbeaten knock, while Majumdar struck six fours.

Besides the duo, Sudip Kumar Gharami made 22. Right-arm pacer Shivam Mavi (2/46) picked up both the wickets.

Earlier, resuming Uttar Pradesh's second innings at 122 for 4, Rinku Singh added 45 runs to his overnight score before being dismissed for 89, while Akashdeep Nath made 53.

Opener Madhav Kaushik (19) was the only other Uttar Pradesh batter to register a double-digit score.

UP added 105 runs for the loss of six wickets in their overnight score to be bowled out for 222 in 65.3 overs.

Bengal right-arm medium pacer Akash Deep (3/52) scalped three wickets, while Sayan Mondal (2/24), Pritam Chakraborty (2/48) and Ishan Porel (2/70) picked up two wickets each.

Rinku turned out to be the star performer with the bat for Uttar Pradesh with knocks of 79 and 89 in the two innings.

Maharashtra hold edge over Delhi

Maharashtra hold the edge over Delhi with their bowlers restricting the Yash Dhull-led side to 233 for 5 on the third day of a Ranji Trophy Group B match in Pune. With a lead of just 100 runs and five batters in the dugout, Delhi could find themselves in trouble if they lose the remaining wickets early on day four.

Maharashtra bowlers would look to utilise the early-morning freshness of the wicket on the last day to keep Delhi's lead to below 200 runs and then make a strong push for victory.

Earlier on day three, Maharashtra could add just 19 runs to their overnight score before losing the three remaining wickets to be bundled out for 324.

However, 33-year-old Ashay Palkar, who was on 94 at stumps on day two, completed his maiden first-class century before being dismissed on 100, caught by Lalit Yadav off Simarjeet Singh.

Pace bowler Simarjeet emerged as the most successful bowler for Delhi, claiming four wickets for 69 runs, while Mayank Yadav and Vikas Mishra took two wickets apiece.

After taking a 133-run first innings lead, Maharashtra bowlers quickly put Delhi under pressure dismissing Dhruv Shenoy for a duck and Anuj Rawat for five runs.

However, young Dhull (57) and Nitish Rana (40) played cautiously but confidently to put Delhi back on track.

When Rana was dismissed in the 35th over, he had put Delhi in a comfortable position for the middle-order to take charge.

But with skipper Dhull departing 10 runs later, Delhi again found themselves in trouble at 109 for 4.

Vaibhav Rawal (55) and Himmat Singh (67 not out) kept the scoreboard ticking and it looked like Delhi wouldn't lose any more wickets on day three. But a thick edge from Rawal's bat off pacer Ashay Palkar flew to the wicketkeeper, reducing Delhi to 213 for 5. Another 20 runs were added before stumps were called.

Sachin, Malay make merry as Bihar thrash Arunachal

Sachin Kumar impressed with an all-round show, while Malay Raj (5/35) grabbed a five-for as Bihar thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 221 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in Patna.

Following up his 3/29, the left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Sachin smashed three sixes and 17 fours en route to a 198-ball 156 as Bihar posted a huge 517 to take a first innings lead of 305.

Sakibul Gani fell early without any addition to his overnight score of 66. But thereafter, it was Sachin who took control of the proceedings lower down the order and was the last wicket to fall to take Bihar to 517.

In their second essay, only three Arunachal batters managed double-digit scores as medium pacer Malay Raj reigned supreme with 5/35 to skittle them out for 84 in just 29.4 overs. Bihar secured seven points, inclusive of one bonus point.

