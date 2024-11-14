A high-on confidence Pakistan will take on an Australia side devoid of many stars in a three-match T20I series. After the nation's first series win in Australia in 22 years, Pakistan will be hoping to script more history under new white ball captain Mohammad Rizwan. Australia will be led by Josh Inglis, in the absence of both T20I captain Mitchell Marsh and Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins. Australia will be hoping that Jake Fraser-McGurk finds form, while Pakistan will be relying on their pace attack to do the damage.

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming 1st T20I Live Telecast, Check Where And How To Watch

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match take place?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place on Thursday, November 14 (IST).

Where will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match be held?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

