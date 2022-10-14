Aaron Finch-led Australia will look for a consolation win when they step on the field to play the third and final T20I against England on Friday at the Manuka Oval. England have already sealed the series, having won the first two matches and it would be interesting to see whether the Jos Buttler-led side makes any changes to their playing XI for the final game. All eyes would also be on Ben Stokes as he has failed to get going with the bat in the first two games. Same is the case for Australia's Glenn Maxwell and both these stars would be hoping to put on a show for their respective teams.

When will Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match be played?

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 14.

Where will Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match be played?

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match start?

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match will start at 1:40 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match?

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match?

Australia vs England, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)