The Australian women's cricket team is currently on a tour of India. They are playing a five-match T20I series. Australia have gained an unassailable lead of 3-1 after winning three of the first four matches. The guests are having a good time off the field too. Recently, leg-spinner Amanda Wellington, who is part of the Australia squad but is yet to play a game, applied henna on her hands and was mighty impressed. "Over the moon with how this turned out! So beautiful ?? what do you think? #Henna #india," she wrote in a tweet, along with a photo and video.

Over the moon with how this turned out! So beautiful what do you think? #Henna #india pic.twitter.com/4QyS1t49FV — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 16, 2022

World champions Australia might have clinched the five-match T20I series, but India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday counted on the positives and said her side put up a strong fight in the contest.

India threatened to chase down the stiff target of 189 with late fireworks from Harmanpreet and youngster Richa Ghosh but only to fall seven run short in the end.

Australia took an unassailable 3-1 lead heading into the final match of the series on Tuesday. The series is part of preparation for both the teams going into the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

"All the young girls who got an opportunity to play against this Aussie side will take away the experience. We have positives even though we lost the series," Harmanpreet, who scored a 30-ball 46, said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sponsored by Vuukle

After the skipper got out, India needed 68 from 34 balls when Richa Ghosh (40 not out; 19 balls) and Deepti Sharma (12 not out; 8 balls) revived the chase. They needed 20 runs from the last over but the experienced Megan Schutt held her nerves to seal the win.

"We were in the game throughout. Just one over here and there could have made a difference. If I was there, things could have changed but unfortunately I got out, we still had faith in Richa and Deepti."

(With PTI Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA 2022: World Cup Of Missed Penalties