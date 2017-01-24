Attorney General Seeks Two-Week Delay In Naming Of BCCI Administrators: 10 Points

The government's top lawyer, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, on Tuesday opposed the appointment of BCCI administrators and asked the Supreme Court to defer by two weeks the finalising of names of the officials to run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Supreme Court, meanwhile, said that it will not consider persons of above 70 years of age for the administrative posts.