Rishabh Pant will don dual hats in Indian cricket team's upcoming Test series against England that starts on June 20. He is not only India's no. 1 choice for wicketkeeper but is also the side's vice-captain. Pant's recent form is, however, not awe inspiring. In the just-concluded IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant could not strike big. Barring a ton in his last match for Lucknow Super Giants, Pant was not in good touch. Perhaps. a change in climes and format may do Pant a world of good. Pant has started training in England and had an injury scare on Monday.

According to a report, Pant took throw downs, faced spinners and then the pacers during a training session. Indi coach Gautam Gambhir even gave him an input in the middle of the session.

"Then came the only moment of concern. One delivery thudded into Pant's left arm. He grimaced, came out immediately, and the team doctor was on the scene with an ice pack. A bandage followed, and for half an hour, Pant was seen resting," the report in revsportz.in said.

Later, he was asked about the injury scare. Pant replied: "All ok"

Former Indian cricketers on Monday advised the Shubman-Gill led side to ace the conditions in England for a successful tour while Michael Vaughan believes that the five-Test series could be a start of "something special" for the visitors.

India are going through a transitional phase following retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami was not picked in the touring party.

Cheteshwar Pujara said each and every player will have to contribute for the team to come up trumps.

"India's team to England must adapt quickly and play (according) to the conditions. As someone who understands batting in English conditions and team dynamics, I believe discipline, patience and support for each other are crucial," said Pujara.

"Every player will need to contribute and respect the challenges that lay ahead. I am sure this tour will be a great opportunity for the growth and success of each player and the team as a whole," Pujara told Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of India's tour to England.

Former left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra also echoed the same sentiment.

"To me, England tour is always challenging but it's great fun as well. Adapting to the conditions will be the key and I am sure our players are capable of doing that. Bowling wise we have the experience and stability." Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said the sooner Indians adapt, the better it is for them.

"India's new squad faces a tough challenge in England, but as an all-rounder, I know adaptability is key. Gill's leadership, Pant's energy, and India's young talent must step up.

"England's conditions test every skill — swing, seam, and temperament. If India's players adapt quickly and stay united, they can surprise England, just as we've seen in the past with new teams rising to the occasion," he said.

With PTI inputs