Just days ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa, the Australian cricket team's training hit bizarre bump. According to several reports, Australia were made to look for a training ground on Saturday after the WTC finalists were informed that the Lord's ground was not available for training sessions. According to Code Sports, the Indian cricket team was given preference over Australia for training at Lord's, despite the side's Test series against England starting on June 20. The teams play at Lord's from July 10 for the third Test of the five-match series.

On Sunday, Australia got access to the venue. Australia captain Cummins was, however, unaffected by the incident. Instead, he took a brutal dig at England over an incident that happened during the 2023 Ashes. In that series, Australia Usman Khawaja was pulled by a MCC member while the Australian cricket team was returning following a session where Alex Carey dismissed Jonny Bairstow via run out.

“I think this is the best version of the stadium this morning,” Cummins said, according to dailytelegraph.co.au. “There's no one around, which is great. I'm sure it will be much more civil this time around. Things got pretty heated in the middle of that Ashes series, but I think a lot of them will have learned their lesson and I'm sure they'll be very polite.”

A report in Fox Cricket has claimed that the Indian team was given the permission to train at Lord's "at the expense of the Australian team" at Pat Cummins' men were 'booted out'. The report also highlighted that while the WTC final starts on June 11, the Indian team doesn't play its first Test against England until June 20. In fact, India's Test against England at Lord's is the third match of the series, and will start on July 10.

After being denied access initially, Australian players finally had the opportunity to test themselves at the venue on Sunday.

Australia captain Pat Cummins later spoke about his team's preparations, plans, and the abuse they constantly get whenever playing at Lord's.

