Gambhir reportedly took guard behind the nets and observed how Rishabh Pant and newcomer Sai Sudharsan performed in the nets. During this period, Gambhir was constantly spotted speaking to Sudharsan, hinting at a much-anticipated debut for the top-order batter, who has done wonders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans over the last couple of years.

The IPL might be over, but Mohammed Siraj and Rishabh Pant still seemed to be playing for two different teams, considering the tenacity with which they went against each other in the nets. There were some intense sledging episodes between the two, with Siraj leading the charge. Pant, however, remained unfazed and tried to give his all in the nets to the pacer from Hyderabad, as per journalist Vimal Kumar.

The BCCI selection committee's decision to promote Shubman Gill as India's Test skipper ahead of Jasprit Bumrah didn't go down well with all. Many believe Gill should've been made Bumrah's deputy, even if there was a concern over the pacer's long-term fitness and availability. In the nets, Gambhir put Gill and Bumrah against each other, forcing an enthralling battle to unfold.

Bumrah bowled in the nets as if he were out to prove a point in a must-win game. Gill would often get beaten in the nets, giving another proof of the Indian pacer's supremacy over the rest of the seamers in the world. Not just Gill, Bumrah bowled to other Indian batters too, producing a long spell. But, it was against Gill that the pacer really put all he had in him into the ball.

A few members of India's senior team for the England tour are also with the India A side, that is involved in an unofficial Test series against England Lions. The likes of KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Karun Nair, etc. are looking to prove their worth to the management by scoring runs for the India A side.

As the second unofficial Test concludes on Monday, some India A players will join the senior team for an intra-squad match. The first match of the 5-Test series between India and England begins on June 20 in Leeds.