Cricket fans will be in for treat when India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the upcoming Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28. The Indian players have been sweating it out in the nets to prepare of the high-octane clash in Dubai. India are place in Group A alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong. In a video shared on social media, India captain Rohit Sharma can be seen taking on spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the nets. Rohit can be seen hitting big shots around the park.

Captain Rohit sharma hitting the bowlers in nets. pic.twitter.com/D5Kaou4Z17 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) August 25, 2022

India star batter Virat Kohli also looked a million dollars in the nets, whacking the spinners all over the park.

The former India captain, who has been struggling for runs, was rested for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and he will be looking to get back to big scoring form in the continental tournament.

India's interim head coach for the tournament, VVS Laxman was monitoring the entire action as Kohli looked sharp in the nets.

India will be looking to make a winning start to the campaign when they take on Pakistan on August 28.

Both teams have a weakened bowling attack as India are without Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, while Pakistan will be missing Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Promoted

India have won the last two editions of the Asia Cup, and are also the most successful side in the tournament, having triumphed seven times.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan