Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Pakistan take on Afghanistan in their Super Four clash of the Asia Cup on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Pakistan had won their opening match against Hong Kong by 8 wickets but lost their second match to India by 8 wickets. Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka in their opening clash by 91 runs. In the other Super Four clash, India take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Pakistan will look to banish memories of their previous group game match loss to India while Afghanistan will try to continue punching above their weight in the ongoing tournament.

When will the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four will be played on September 21, 2018.

Where will the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match be played?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time does the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match begin?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will begin at 5pm (IST).

Which TV channels will telecast the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match?

The Asia Cup 2018, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super Four match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)