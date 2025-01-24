Sanju Samson has been dominating headlines recently due to his ongoing feud with the Kerala Cricket Association. Following his Champions Trophy 2025 snub, the KCA said that he was not included in the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad after he skipped a preparatory camp and even asked him of 'lacking discipline'. Samson's father, Viswanath, has accused KCA of trying to end his son's career and recalled how Rahul Dravid played a key role in not letting that happen. Viswanath revealed that when Samson was 11 years old, Dravid intervened and even asked that people were jealous of him.

"I will tell you one incident about Rahul Dravid. When KCA had tried to disregard Sanju and destroy his career, Dravid ji had interfered in the matter. Wherever Sanju is at today, he owes it to Rahul Dravid. I have not forgotten anyone who has given us warmth and generosity. When action was being taken against Samson, they had given up his kit and everything else. Then, one day, we were all sad and sitting at home when Sanju got a call from Rahul sir. Sanju was overjoyed. He picked up the phone crying. The mood in the house was sombre," Samson Viswanath said on Sports Today.

"After keeping down the phone, he told me 'it was Rahul sir'. He said 'Sanju, I understand all that is happening with you. They are all jealous of you. Tu chinta mat kar (Don't worry). Don't get your morale down. I have taken care of it. You keep training and get ready for NCA'. He operated at a level higher than the KCA and took Sanju under his wings," he added.

In the first match of the ongoing T20I series, India won the toss and elected to field. England lost wickets at regular intervals, with only skipper Jos Buttler (68 off 44 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) putting up a fight for the Three Lions. England was restricted to 132 in 20 overs.

Chakravarthy (3/23) was the top wicket-taker for India, while Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel each took two wickets.

In the run-chase, Sanju Samson (26 off 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) put on a 41-run stand with Abhishek Sharma (79 off 34 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), who single-handedly led India to victory with seven wickets and 43 balls to spare.

Varun Chakravarthy was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his stellar bowling performance.

(With PTI inputs)

