Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Wedding Portrait Becomes Talk Of The Town

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Friday and while promoting her latest web series, managed to share a glimpse of her wedding portrait. While Anushka's new web series garnered positive response from netizens, some fans were quick to point out something interesting. Some fans spotted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding portrait in the picture and flooded the post with heart-warming messages for the couple.

"That painting," a fan commented with multiple heart emojis.

"I'm living for that paining in the background," a user said.

"The photo below the TV set," another one joined in.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The couple never fails to charm their fans with social media posts and Kohli recently posted a throwback picture with Anushka Sharma.

"Throwback To the soft winds, rustle of trees, touch of that winter snow.... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been," Indian captain Virat Kohli captioned the picture of him posing with Anushka in a balcony with snow-clad mountains in the background.

Cricket, much like every other sport, has come to a standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There have been talks going around to resume a number of sports behind closed doors and the Indian skipper voiced his opinion on playing inside an empty stadium.

Speaking on resuming cricket behind closed doors, Kohli said that the players won't be able to feel the same atmosphere as they do when they play in front of a packed house.