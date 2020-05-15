Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Wedding Portrait Becomes Talk Of The Town

Updated: 15 May 2020 13:27 IST

Fans were quick to spot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding portrait after the Bollywood actress shared a picture on Instagram.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohlis Wedding Portrait Becomes Talk Of The Town
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy in 2017. © Twitter

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Friday and while promoting her latest web series, managed to share a glimpse of her wedding portrait. While Anushka's new web series garnered positive response from netizens, some fans were quick to point out something interesting. Some fans spotted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding portrait in the picture and flooded the post with heart-warming messages for the couple.

"That painting," a fan commented with multiple heart emojis.

"I'm living for that paining in the background," a user said.

"The photo below the TV set," another one joined in.

bvdbv7s

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are spending time at home amid the nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The couple never fails to charm their fans with social media posts and Kohli recently posted a throwback picture with Anushka Sharma.

"Throwback To the soft winds, rustle of trees, touch of that winter snow.... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been," Indian captain Virat Kohli captioned the picture of him posing with Anushka in a balcony with snow-clad mountains in the background.

Cricket, much like every other sport, has come to a standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There have been talks going around to resume a number of sports behind closed doors and the Indian skipper voiced his opinion on playing inside an empty stadium.

Speaking on resuming cricket behind closed doors, Kohli said that the players won't be able to feel the same atmosphere as they do when they play in front of a packed house.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Anushka Sharma shared a picture on Instagram on Friday
  • Fans were quick to spot Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding portrait
  • Anushka and Virat are spending time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan Picks MS Dhoni As His Favourite Captain
Shikhar Dhawan Picks MS Dhoni As His Favourite Captain
"This Is Madness!": Kevin Pietersen Shares Video Of People Defying Social Distancing Norms In London
"This Is Madness!": Kevin Pietersen Shares Video Of People Defying Social Distancing Norms In London
Virat Kohli An "Imposing Character", Wont Want Split Captaincy: Nasser Hussain
Virat Kohli An "Imposing Character", Won't Want Split Captaincy: Nasser Hussain
"Definitely Exhibition Game": Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahals U-19 Batting Heroics
"Definitely Exhibition Game": Virat Kohli Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's U-19 Batting Heroics
International Nurses Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Thank Nurses For Selfless Service
International Nurses Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Thank Nurses For Selfless Service
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.