Virat Kohli Recalls "Soft Winds, Rustle Of Trees" In Throwback Picture With Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli recollected memories of vacation he was on with his wife Anushka Sharma in a throwback picture he shared on Instagram on Saturday. "Throwback To the soft winds, rustle of trees, touch of that winter snow.... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been," Indian captain Virat Kohli captioned the picture of him posing with Anushka in a balcony with snow-clad mountains in the background. Fans of the cricketer-actor pair flooded the Instagram post with heartwarming comments.

Earlier in the day, Kohli and Anushka donated Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai Police welfare amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh confirmed the news on Saturday and tweeted: "Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation".

Both Kohli and Anushka had earlier pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19.

The Indian captain is spending his time well in lockdown with his wife as the coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a grinding halt. India's three-match home ODI series against South Africa was called off before the indefinite postponement of the IPL 2020.

