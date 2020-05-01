Virat Kohli's Birthday Message For Anushka Sharma: "You Light Up My World Everyday"

Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted an endearing message for his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma. Along with the cute message, the Indian cricket team skipper posted a picture with his wife, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Friday. "You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you," Kohli tweeted.

Earlier in the day, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh wished Anushka Sharma with a hilarious message on Twitter.

"Happy birthday Rosie phabie sending wishes your way for success, happiness, health and everything you desire. Stay healthy, stay happy! @AnushkaSharma," Yuvraj tweeted.

Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spoke about their lives and careers in an online session with students on how to get motivated.

Virat Kohli, who married Anushka Sharma in 2017, credited his wife for improving his temper.

"To be honest the patience bit I have learnt ever since me and Anushka met each other. I was a very impatient before," said Kohli.

The couple met in 2013 while filming a shampoo advertisement.

"The learnings from one another that we have had, looking at her personality, looking at her composure in situations has really inspired me to fight it out.

"Even when things are tough you have to swallow your ego and keep being there in adversity, keep fighting your way out and eventually you will find a way.

"So that's what I have seen her do and I have learnt from that."

Kohli said he can now apply the attribute "where things are totally against you."

"Sometimes you have to bat in a Test match for two hours for 20 runs but the team wants you do that. So you should be able to do that."

(With AFP inputs)