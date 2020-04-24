Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Ladke Ko Sab Pata Hai": Anushka Sharma In Awe Of Virat Kohli's Genius In 'Gibberish Challenge'

Updated: 24 April 2020 13:57 IST

Virat Kohli impressed Anushka Sharma as the Indian captain nailed the 'Gibberish Challenge' on Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma keeps charming their fans with posts on social media. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who is spending time at home with his family amid the coronavirus lockdown, impressed his wife Anushka Sharma as the Indian captain nailed the 'guess the gibberish' challenge on Instagram. In this challenge, one needs to find a sentence from a series of jumbled words. Anushka Sharma had posted a series of Instagram stories where she failed to guess the sentence on a few occasions but Virat Kohli managed to guess them with ease. "Ladke ko sab pata hai," Anushka Sharma wrote in her Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been keeping fans occupied as they share videos created during the lockdown period on social media platforms.

Recently, Anushka posted a hilarious video on Instagram where she was seen teasing Virat Kohli.

The couple also posted a video message on social media on the menace of domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events around the world to a complete halt and cricket is not an exception either.

With all the cricketing action, international or domestic, either cancelled or postponed, the players who spend majority of their time travelling from one city to the other, playing matches have got a rare break and they are utilising it wisely, spending quality time with their loved one.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to begin on March 29, indefinitely on April 16.

Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Anushka Sharma lavished praise on Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli nailed the 'guess the gibberish challenge' on Instagram
  • Anushka and Virat are spending time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown
