Anushka Sharma Hilariously Asks Virat Kohli To Hit A Four. Watch

Updated: 17 April 2020 14:19 IST

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been keeping fans occupied as they share videos created during the lockdown period on social media platforms.

Anushka Sharma posted a funny video on Instagram. © Instagram

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Friday to share a hilarious video in which she can be seen teasing her husband Virat Kohli. In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen asking Virat Kohli to hit a four after which the Team India captain gives an annoying nod. "I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience," Anushka Sharma captioned the video.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending time at home as the whole country is in complete lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Kohli tweeted a cute picture with wife Anushka Sharma and their dog along with a beautiful caption which read: "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting events around the world to a complete halt and cricket is not an exception either.

With all the cricketing action, international or domestic, either cancelled or postponed, the players who spend majority of their time travelling from one city to the other, playing matches have got a rare break and they are utilising it wisely, spending quality time with their loved ones.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially postponed the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) indefinitely.

