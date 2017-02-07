 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Anil Kumble Happy That His 10/74 Is Still Celebrated

Updated: 07 February 2017 21:06 IST

Anil Kumble is only one of two bowlers along with Jim Laker who have clinched all 10 wickets in one innings of a Test match.

Anil Kumble Happy That His 10/74 Is Still Celebrated
Anil Kumble clinched 10/74 against Pakistan way back in 1999. © AFP

Anil Kumble is not a man who is known to be too vocal about his achievements. He is naturally a quiet man and stays away from making any great noise about what actually are quite remarkable achievements in the world of cricket. But even he cannot but remember his 10 for 74 against Pakistan at the Ferozshah Kotla in New Delhi, on February 7, 1999. His Twitter handle - 1074 - tells us just how much that record means to the man.

Now, his role has changed from that of India's ace wicket-taker to coaching the Indian cricket team. But even now, there is time enough for all concerned to stop and celebrate the remarkable achievement of 10 wickets in one Test inning - a feat achieved only twice in the history of the sport.

Even now, Jumbo, as Kumble is known, takes pride in his showing.

"Eighteen years ago, when I sat in the dressing room going out to bowl, I never thought that I would pick up 10 wickets," Kumble said in Hyderabad on Tuesday, while interacting with media ahead of the one-off Test with Bangladesh.

"It's one of those things, which happens. It's nice to celebrate anniversaries of cricketing milestones as well," he said.

Would his record be broken ever?

 

 

 

 

"I think, if it happens, it can happen tomorrow, it can happen 10 years down the line or it may not happen at all. I don't think anybody gave me a chance of picking 10 wickets. It's a rare occurring. I was probably privileged or blessed to be a part of that. It's something which is very unique."

The leg-spinner is glad that the landmark is celebrated every year.

"I am glad that people remember anniversaries and we also celebrate cricketing anniversaries and milestones. It's very rare. It could happen even tomorrow," Kumble said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Pakistan Anil Kumble Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Anil Kumble is a former captain of the Indian cricket team
  • He clinched 10/74 against Pakistan on February 7, 1999
  • He is only the 2nd bowler to clinch 10 wickets in an innings
Related Articles
India to Carry Forward Momentum From England Series: Anil Kumble
India to Carry Forward Momentum From England Series: Anil Kumble
Earthquake Had Shaken Delhi After Anil Kumble's 10 Wickets Rattled Pakistan 18 Years Ago
Earthquake Had Shaken Delhi After Anil Kumble's 10 Wickets Rattled Pakistan 18 Years Ago
MS Dhoni Leads Team in Practice Session in Absence of Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Leads Team in Practice Session in Absence of Virat Kohli
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.