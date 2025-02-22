India vs Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be the most followed match across the globe for cricket fans on Sunday. The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry is one of the fiercest and most celebrated in the game's history. Going into the clash, the teams are entering on the back of contrasting results. India are one win away from entering the Champions Trophy semi-finals, while Pakistan are one loss away from being on the brink of exit. India captain Rohit Sharma showed glimpses of his old form in the match against Bangladesh but could not score big. However, Yuvraj Singh is not bothered at all.

"Rohit Sharma, whether in form or out of form, it doesn't matter to me. I would always back my match-winners. In ODI cricket, especially in white-ball formats, he has been India's biggest match-winner as a batsman, alongside Virat Kohli. If Rohit is struggling but still gets runs, that's dangerous for the opposition. If he's in form, he will score a century in 60 balls. That's his quality—once he gets going, he's not just hitting fours; he's clearing the ropes with sixes. He is also one of the best players of the short ball. Even if someone bowls at 145-150 kmph, Rohit has the ability to hook it effortlessly. His strike rate is always between 120-140, and on his day, he can single-handedly win you the game," Yuvraj Singh said on Jio Hotstar.

He also said that on Pakistan may have an edge in the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash.

"I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well. On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well. You talk about match-winners—yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away. The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it's about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country."

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also said on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are India's backbone.

"There is no doubt that all Indian players are very good, but Virat and Rohit are in a league of their own. That's because they have been performing consistently for nearly 20 years, and their impact on the team is massive. If they get out early, it will make a significant difference in India's dressing room, and Pakistan's morale will rise. That doesn't mean the rest of the Indian players won't perform—they are very talented—but they are still developing. Similarly, when Babar Azam gets out for Pakistan, the opposition's bowlers get a boost, and Pakistan's dressing room feels the pressure. For Pakistan to win, the lower and middle order must step up. If India loses both Rohit and Virat early, Pakistan can gain an advantage," he said.