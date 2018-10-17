Anil Kumble Birthday: Wishes Pour In As Legendary Spinner Turns 48

Indian spin legend Anil Kumble celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. Anil Kumble is one of the finest spinners India has ever produced. His splendid bowling records speak volumes of his magnificent stature as a cricketer. Former and present cricketers posted some beautiful birthday messages for Anil Kumble on their respective social media account. Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Vinod Kambli were among those who extended their birthday greetings for the former India player.

Happiest birthday to one of India's greatest ever match winners, a man who defined grit and courage. Those toe-crushing yorkers to tail-enders are something even pace bowlers struggle to execute. Have a great & jumbo life ahead @anilkumble1074 bhai ! pic.twitter.com/RN5jXb6onl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2018

To a dear friend and a champion. Happy Birthday, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/MqAhsNDZIy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday, @anilkumble1074 Bhai, you are an inspiration to all of us. Hope that you always have happiness in your life. :) — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 17, 2018

Happy birthday to my idol, and my teammate, and an inspiration! Hope you have a lifetime of success in every path you take! Have a great day ahead :) love always Anil bhai @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/6VxuwbXuGU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2018

Here's wishing a batman's nightmare but a short-leg fielder's delight a very Happy Birthday Have a great year @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/MeiOEYjzEr — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 17, 2018

Happy Birthday @anilkumble1074 - On the occasion of the former Captain's birthday, we look back at one of his most iconic Test match spells

Watch https://t.co/ASlc379aDp pic.twitter.com/cyp1tcJf6J — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2018

From being room mates to having our names jumbled up on international tours, it has been a pleasure to have known you and have played with a fighter Cricketer like you.KUMBLE'S Many happy returns of the day, @anilkumble1074 pic.twitter.com/Dex6SIvA44 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 17, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday @anilkumble1074 bhai. May you have a enjoyable and memorable year ahead. pic.twitter.com/6iXeqEUQOq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2018

Birthday greetings to @anilkumble1074 . May you have a blessed life and enjoy success in every thing you do. Best wishes pic.twitter.com/5UQxKt8afQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2018

619 Test wickets

337 ODI wickets

One of two men to take 10 wickets in a Test innings



Happy birthday to India's top international wicket-taker, @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/gZrst7JsC3 — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2018

Kumble played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs before he quit the game in 2008 His 619 Test wickets. Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) leads the pack while Australian legend Shane Warne is second with 708 Test wickets.

Kumble's 'all-ten' performance in 1999 remains one of his career highlights as he became only the second bowler in cricket to claim all ten wickets in an inning of a Test match. He achieved this feat against Pakistan at New Delhi.

In the limited-overs format, he has 337 ODI wickets and 57 T20 wickets.

Kumble was appointed as India coach in 2016 but his tenure did not last long. Under Kumble's guidance, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat. India also won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.