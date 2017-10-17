On Anil Kumble's Birthday, Virender Sehwag Calls Him India's Greatest 'Dhan'

Anil Kumble turned 47 on Tuesday and this year, his birthday fell on the occasion of 'Dhanteras'. His former teammate Virender Sehwag wished him in grand style by calling him India's greatest dhan (asset). "On Dhanteras, wishing one of India's greatest Dhan @anilkumble1074 bhai a very happy birthday. Jai jai Shiv Shambho, Happy Birthday Jumbo !" Sehwag tweeted. Sehwag is also good with his archive photos and his social media team must have dug deep to find the perfect one for this day.

Not just Sehwag, other fans and former cricketers too sent a load of wishes.

Wish you a very happy birthday, Kumbels! You have been an inspiration for generations together and will continue to be one. pic.twitter.com/3vqMpqhu6E — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 17, 2017

Wishing a very happy birthday Anil Bhai. May all your dreams come true @anilkumble1074 ! pic.twitter.com/2UNvZof2tb — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2017

Happy Birthday to India leg-spin legend @anilkumble1074! pic.twitter.com/OHuXYxffhP — ICC (@ICC) October 17, 2017

Wishing one of India's greatest match winners , @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday. May you have a great day and year ahead. pic.twitter.com/JBCvgOeIBk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2017

Today: Aravinda de Silva is 52 & Anil Kumble is 47.

In all internationals Kumble has dismissed deSilva most times - on 14 occasions! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 17, 2017

Happy birthday to India's biggest match winner...have a great one @anilkumble1074 ?????? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 17, 2017

Kumble, who played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs before he quit the game in 2008, is regarded as one of the best spinners India has produced. His 619 Test wickets include the memorable 'all-ten', when he became only the second bowler in cricket to claim all ten wickets in an inning of a Test match. He achieved this feat against Pakistan in 1999 at New Delhi.

Kumble was appointed as India coach last year but his tenure did not last long. He resigned after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to renew his one-year contract and invited fresh applications for the top post.

The now famous Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble spat came to light during this time and the BCCI finally decided to appoint Ravi Shastri as India's new coach.

Interestingly, Sehwag's name was doing the rounds to replace Kumble but Shastri was preferred over him.

Under Kumble's guidance, India won 10 out of the 13 home Tests with two draws and a single defeat. India also won a Test series comprehensively in the West Indies.