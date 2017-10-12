Kuldeep Yadav Is A Product Of Anil Kumble, Says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina said he is working hard to earn his place back in the Indian team.

Suresh Raina said he is working hard to earn his place back in the Indian team. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav has caught everyone's attention in the recent past and has been a regular in the Indian ODI squad since making his debut against Australia in Dharamsala. Kuldeep made an impressive debut and picked up four wickets in the first innings of the Test match that helped India bowl out Australia. Praising Kuldeep for his recent exploits in international cricket, India discard Suresh Raina on Thursday said credit should be given to former head coach Anil Kumble for shaping the young spinner.

"Kuldeep (Yadav) is doing very well and the credit goes to Anil Bhai (Anil Kumble). He worked really hard with him," Raina told reporters at an event.

"I was talking to him (Kuldeep) in the IPL and he always use to message Anil Bhai. He is the product of Anil Kumble. He (Kuldeep) has done well with (former Australian chinaman) Brad Hogg. He is the guy who will change everything in bowling department," he said.

The 22-year-old chinaman from Kanpur was impressive in his debut Test series against Australia and also became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs against the Aussies in the last series.

Raina along with Olympian Kavita Raut launched the logo of Skechers Performance Goa River Marathon which will be held on December 10.

Raina has been out of the Indian team for a long time and the 30-year-old said he is working hard to earn his place back in the team.

"I am working hard and there is nothing tough in life, if you enjoy your process and enjoy your cricket and I have always done that," he said.

"When I got injured that was a difficult time of my life. So it (the comeback) is nothing and I am enjoying it and things will come in my time," the former Chennai Super Kings player said.

There were reports that Raina failed the Yo-Yo Test. Asked about it, Raina quipped, "You (the reporters) speak to BCCI."

Raina-led Uttar Pradesh lost to Railways in the Ranji Trophy opener after they were bundled out for 72 in the fourth innings chasing 94.

On the loss, Raina said, "The boys are still learning. The wicket was little different. We have still five more games to go and after that match, we had a chat.

"In the Duleep trophy you have seen the wicket and it's not in my hand to win the toss. So we had to bat on the fourth day and it wasn't easy," he signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)