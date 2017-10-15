 
Virender Sehwag Thanks Indian Hockey Team For Giving Early Diwali Gift After Win Over Pakistan In Asia Cup

Updated: 15 October 2017 21:35 IST

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to finish top of Pool A in the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2017 tournament at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to finish top of Pool A. © Hockey India

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 to finish top of Pool A in the ongoing Asia Cup Hockey 2017 tournament at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. Right after the victory, cricketers and sportspersons from across India hailed the team's spectacular show against Pakistan. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated the Indian team in his own unique style. "Congratulations India on beating Pakistan 3-1 in #AsiaCup2017 #INDvPAK . Thank you for the advance diwali gift @TheHockeyIndia," Sehwag's tweet read.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to twitter and said: "Wonderful effort from @TheHockeyIndia to beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup Hockey. The whole nation is proud of you. #INDvPAK,".

London Olympics medallist and veteran shooter Gagan Narang too hailed Team India's victory.

"Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia! What a spirited display by the boys in blue #AsiaCup2017 #INDvPAK," Narang wrote on his Twitter handle.

Chinglensana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (43rd minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) scored for India. For Pakistan, Ali Shan scored the reducer in the fourth quarter.

India will now move into the second round of Super 4s where the top teams from both the pool will play in round-robin format before the knockouts.

Pakistan, with four points, also advanced to the second round.

