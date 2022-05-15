Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds' death in a car crash has left the cricketing world in shock. The 46-year-old was killed in a car crash and is now survived by wife Laura and his two young children Chloe and Billy. In his career, Symonds was known to be a team man and there have been many occasions where he has bailed the team out -- be it with a quality knocks, some crucial breakthroughs in the middle or fantastic piece of fielding to turn the tide of the game.

Symonds also known "Roy", played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia. He was a part of Australia's World Cup winning sides in 2003 and 2007, under the leadership of Ricky Ponting.

Here's a look at biggest highlights from Symonds' career:

143-run knock against Pakistan, 2003 World Cup

This was the innings that announced Andrew Symonds' arrival on the big stage. In the game against Pakistan, Australia were struggling at 86/4, but the right-handed batter came into bat and showed no signs of nerves and helped his side post 310/8 in 50 overs. Symonds played an unbeaten knock of 143 with the help of 18 fours and 2 sixes. The quality of the innings was top-notch as Symonds was facing an attack, comprising Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

72-run knock and three wickets vs South Africa, December 2005

Playing a Test for Australia, Symonds didn't have the best of starts at the MCG, dismissed for a duck in the first innings. But he made up for it during the South African innings as he returned with figures of 3-50. This gave the all-rounder confidence and he then scored 72 in the second innings. In this particular knock, the right-handed batter smashed six sixes. Australia went on to win the match.

2006 Ashes, 156-run knock vs England

Damien Martyn had announced his retirement and it was then that Symonds was truly given a chance to cement his place in Australia's Test side. In the MCG Test, Australia were struggling at 84/5 but Symonds joined forces with his Queensland teammate Matthew Hayden and the duo rescued the hosts from a precarious position. Symonds went on to score 156 and put on 279 runs for the sixth wicket with Hayden. This performance helped Australia gain a 4-0 series lead in the 2006 Ashes.

Unbeaten 162-run knock vs India, 2008

During the 2008 Sydney Test, Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh were involved in a heated exchange. This Test is popularly known as "Monkey gate". On the field, Symonds played a huge part in the hosts' victory over India. He walked in to bat with the score at 134/6, and after surviving a huge appeal for caught behind, Symonds did not look back, going on to score 162 not out that helped his side register a remarkable win.

Symonds had made his ODI debut in 1998. The all-rounder had played his first Test six years later, in 2004.

The right-handed batter played for Queensland for 17 seasons and talking about County Cricket, he represented Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey.

In the Indian Premier League, Symonds played for the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.