There are very few cricketers in world cricket who are as charismatic as West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and the explosive batter showed off his dancing skills as part of the #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya challenge on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from Shah Rukh Khan's new movie 'Jawan' has gained immense popularity among the fans and a lot of them have been doing the signature step on social media. In a video going viral, Russell could be seen grooving to the song which features SRK as well as Nayanthara and having a good time at a party.

Russell earlier reacted to the Jawan trailer and praised the Kolkata Knight Riders team owner for his performance in the blockbuster movie. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Russell's IPL franchise KKR posted a video where the star was seen watching the trailer of Jawanand termed it as "another big hit" movie.

"Woww, So he's playing more than one role in this movie. So, I think it's gonna be another hit movie. Definitely like the action, the little funny sides of Shah Rukh. So you know, it's just the trailer, just imagine watching the full movie. Hopefully it's showing in Guyana and we can all go and watch it," said Russell.

"It looks like a proper action movie. Always have some beautiful ladies in his movies and good actors. The action also looks very very impactful. All guns out, fighting and all these things. Go well, All the Best SRK. As soon I get a chance, I will be in the theaters," he added.