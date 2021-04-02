Anand Mahindra was thrilled with the "return gift" he got after presenting India pacer T. Natarajan with a Mahindra Thar as the former got a jersey signed by the rising star. Mahindra, who gifted India's new pace discovery Natarajan with a new vehicle and got a valuable return gift - the jersey that the left-arm bowler wore during the historic Brisbane Test against Australia in January this year. Thrilled at having received the present, the businessman wrote, "Thank you Nattu. I will treasure the return present and wear it with pride."

Mahindra's post was in response to a two-part tweet put out by Natarajan on Thursday. "As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri Anand Mahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful."

Natarajan's rise has been impressive. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, playing for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he earned a lot of praise for his accuracy, especially in the death overs.

His performance in the IPL got him his maiden India call-up for the tour of Australia last year. Multiple injuries in the squad opened a window of opportunity for Natarajan, and he got to play all three formats, impressing one and all.

Applauding the pacer's performance and that of five other youngsters -- Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar -- during the tour Down Under, Anand Mahindra had announced that he would gift each of them a Thar.