The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been in discussions with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over an appropriate model for the Asia Cup which is to be held this year in Pakistan. After the BCCI confirmed its reluctance to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the continental event, a 'hybrid model' has been talked about in the media. In a statement on Friday, the PCB confirmed that the 'hybrid model' is presently under discussion for the Asia Cup, and no talk has taken place to replicate the same model in the World Cup which is to take place in India later this year.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan has stressed the importance of dialogue between the two cricket boards to resolve the issue.

"Cricket should happen and the two boards should try to find a solution. There should be a discussion as to why India doesn't want to come to Pakistan. There should be cricket diplomacy between the two countries. If India does not come to here to play the Asia Cup, then Pakistan should not go either for the World Cup. I think Pakistan Cricket Board should oppose this. If India plays the Asia Cup at a neutral venue, Pakistan's matches should also be held at a neutral venue," Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

However, Moin suggested that the PCB shouldn't let BCCI dictate terms, just because of their financial superiority.

"Game of cricket shouldn't be affected. Agar aap paise kee dhons pe kaam karenge to kabhi sort out nahi hoga (If you work on the basis on financial superiority, then there won't be a solution). Every cricket playing nation has its own stature as they've played cricket competitively and should continue to do so. There shouldn't be any bias on the basis of a board's financial status. This is against the 'spirit of cricket'," he added.

