The Women's T20 Challenge will be held on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE in November. With the India Women without any international cricket since the conclusion of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in March, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to hold the tournament and the women's series against the West Indies and South Africa. But the move was not welcomed by everyone.

Alyssa Healy, the star of Australia's T20 World Cup victory earlier this year, was displeased with the dates of the T20 Challenge clashing with Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, which has already been scheduled from October 17 to November 29.

The clash of schedule means that several marquee players may have to choose between the two tournaments and Healy is most likely to choose WBBL over the BCCI tournament.

Healy let his frustration known on Twitter, enquiring about the fate of those cricketers who already have WBBL contracts but could also play in the UAE.

"So the Indian players who've already signed wbbl contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in aus for wbbl?" Healy tweeted in response to Indian journalist Boria Majumdar's tweet breaking the news.

With the coronavirus pandemic leading to postponement and cancellation of several bilateral series, the India Women have had to wait for over four months to get back on the field.

Recently, BCCI pulled the team out of a triangular series in the UK, involving the hosts England and South Africa.

While India cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, both of whom play only ODIs, welcomed BCCI's decision, Healy questioned the timing of the BCCI tournament given that the WBBL schedules had already been announced.

"And how sad that would be for our game considering how fantastic the wbbl is for the internationals who play in it (and for us). Would be a sad move for our sport," she tweeted, and when Majumdar pointed out that the pandemic-induced scheduling that has to take into account the quarantine norms of host nations meant that BCCI's hands were tied, and drew parallels from men's cricket, Healy called the move "dumb".

This led to an argument of sorts between Majumdar and Healy.

And how sad that would be for our game considering how fantastic the wbbl is for the internationals who play in it (and for us). Would be a sad move for our sport. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

And from what I know 3-4 Indian players have WBBL contracts. If the Indian tournament isn't held the entire lot of the Indian girls miss out and it will be a blow to the game. So it's not ideal but I think you all will have to pick and choose. Aus Eng play on 16 sept. 3/3 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 2, 2020

The @IPL doesn't need the marquee players. It's already large. The women's format however does. The wbbl and bbl don't run simultaneously so why does the IPL and WIPL have to? — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Let me say what I've been avoiding:



Sooooo dumb — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Let me say what I did not want to say. Let's agree to disagree bec I think 3-4 indian players with wbbl contracts don't explain our game. I also think there is enough in the world for tournaments to happen. And given rational arguments aren't your forte so we should close this. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 2, 2020

Yes because my rationale is coming from a current player in this environment who's sad that we even have to be having this argument. More than happy to close this as I'm seeing overwhelming support for my argument! Cheers mate. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

With due respect what I am seeing is different. And just got multiple calls from some of our players also. So welcome. But will end with the note of saying would have loved to see you play both. That's what would have been best for sport. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 2, 2020

Mithali and Goswami jumped in to support the BCCI's call.

Promoted

"I think as an Indian player and looking at the indian women's game the bcci doing this is hugely welcome. We need this for every woman who plays the game in India. These are tough times. And unless our board supports us the game will suffer," tweeted Goswami.

"The Bcci is gradually building towards having a full fledged women's ipl in a few years with the franchise module. This is an ipl challenger of sorts( 4 teams) At this juncture it's important the building process is not halted thus it's a good move to have it alongside the men's," said Mithali.