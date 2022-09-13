Virat Kohli has allayed many doubters with his terrific form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. The former Indian cricket team captain hit a ton and two half-centuries to end the tournament on a great note. Though India could not qualify for the final, Kohli's form was definitely a positive for the team. It will also boost the side going into the T20 World Cup. Kohli will turn 34 in November, and several experts have talked about whether he should be giving up one of the formats in near future. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said that whenever Kohli decides to bid adieu to cricket, he should be at the top of his game.

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, he had overcome struggles and work hard before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. At such a stage, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team. Instead, retirement should be announced when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from the Asian region make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do in a good way and probably end his career in style much like the way he began his career."

In the Asia Cup, Kohli went on to score 276 runs at an average of 92, with his 122 not out against Afghanistan becoming his first century for India in any format since November 2019. It was also his first three-figure score in a Twenty20 international.

Kohli's extended batting slump had become a major talking point, but after taking a month's break from cricket before the Asia Cup he returned refreshed to silence the chatter.

Kohil struck two fifties as well in his five tournament innings and his Asia Cup total was only surpassed by Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, whose 55 in the final nudged him in front with 281 runs from six matches.

