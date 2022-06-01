Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of Sri Lanka, starting on Tuesday, June 7. McDonald returned the positive test ahead of the Australian team's departure to Sri Lanka on Tuesday, May 31. According to cricket.com.au, McDonald will remain under isolation for seven days. His assistant Michael Di Venuto will play the role of the interim coach in the meantime. McDonald is expected to resume his duties ahead of the second T20I in Colombo.

The upcoming tour of Sri Lanka is set to be McDonald's first assignment as Australia's full-time head coach.

He was initially appointed as the interim coach following Justin Langer's resignation.

Former Australia pacer Clint McKay will also be a part of the coaching team in Sri Lanka, joining the likes of Di Venuto and spin-bowling coach Sridharan Sriram.

Former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori will also start his tenure as one of the full-time assistant coaches before the first of two Tests begins in Galle on June 29.

Australia and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests.

Australia's T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade

Australia's ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner