Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Gulbadin Naib after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Colombo on Saturday. Pakistan will aim for a clean sweep while Afghanistan will eye a consolatory win. The Babar Azam-led side has already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. While Pakistan won the first game of the series against Afghanistan with a comfortable margin of 142 runs, the second match was a tight battle in which the Babar Azam and company somehow managed to end up on the winning side. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the game on Saturday, they will become the number 1 ODI team. (LIVE SCORECARD)