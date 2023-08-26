Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Fakhar Zaman Departs, Pakistan Lose First Wicket vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live: Pakistan aim for number 1 ODI spot.© AFP
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Gulbadin Naib after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Colombo on Saturday. Pakistan will aim for a clean sweep while Afghanistan will eye a consolatory win. The Babar Azam-led side has already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. While Pakistan won the first game of the series against Afghanistan with a comfortable margin of 142 runs, the second match was a tight battle in which the Babar Azam and company somehow managed to end up on the winning side. If Pakistan beat Afghanistan in the game on Saturday, they will become the number 1 ODI team. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Aug 26, 2023
Play In Progress
AFG
PAK
60/2 (16.4)
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.6
% chance to win
PAK 58%
AFG 42%
Batsman
Babar Azam
16 (27)
Mohammad Rizwan
2* (10)
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi
26/0 (4.4)
Rashid Khan
4/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs AFG, 3rd ODI Live Updates
1 run.
No run.
Fuller now, turning in, on off, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and stabs it back to the bowler.
Googly this time, short and on middle, Babar Azam chops it off the stumps to backward point.
Fired in, on off, Babar Azam is half-forward in defence towards cover.
Errs in length and serves a low full toss at the stumps, Babar Azam whips it straight to mid-wicket where Hashmatullah Shahidi makes a good diving stop.
Tailing in, on a back of a length, on off, Mohammad Rizwan hops and pushes it towards cover. Another tidy over from Gulbadin Naib.
On a good length, on middle and leg, Babar Azam stays put and clips it through square leg for a run. The boundaries have dried up for Pakistan.
Continues to test the surface and hurls it on off, Mohammad Rizwan gets on top of the bounce and nudges it in front of square for one.
Pulls his length back and serves it outside off, Mohammad Rizwan stays on the back foot and defends it on the off side.
Goes full and at the stumps, Babar Azam clips it sweetly off his pads to deep mid-wicket and gets across for a single.
This is bowled on a back of a length, outside off, Babar Azam steps out and pushes it down the wicket with an angled bat.
Bowls it quick and short, on middle, Mohammad Rizwan goes on the back foot and defends it to the right of the bowler.
Another googly, full and on off, Mohammad Rizwan blocks it out off the front foot.
Bowls a googly, short and turning in, on middle, Babar Azam reads it well and clips it off the back foot towards deep square leg for a single.
Gives the ball air again, on off, Mohammad Rizwan knocks it down to long off and rotates the strike.
Fullish delivery, on middle and leg, Mohammad Rizwan digs it out back to the bowler.
Starts off with a tossed up delivery, outside off, Babar Azam leans and drives it through cover for a single.
Rizwan receives an absolute peach first up! Shaping in, in the corridor of uncertainty on off, on a good length, Mohammad Rizwan tries to negate the movement by using his feet. The ball jags back in sharply and cuts Rizwan in half. End of a successful over from Gulbadin Naib.
Mohammad Rizwan is the new batter in.