What's the maximum that one can score in one over? The record in ODIs is 36 runs - which has been achieved twice - once by South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs against the Netherlands in 2006 and the other time by USA's Jaskaran Malhotra against Papua New Guinea in 2021. In Tests, India's Jasprit Bumrah holds the record for most runs in an over as he tallied 35 in one over against England in 2022. In T20Is too, 36 runs is the maximum that has been scored in an over. It has happened twice - Yuvraj Singh against England in 2007 and Kieron Pollard against Sri Lanka in 2021. But what if somebody were to say that 46 runs can be scored in one over? Would you believe that?

Unthinkable as it may sound, it has happened in a T20 match. The incident happened in a match of KCC Friends Mobile T20 Champions Trophy 2023 in Kuwait. In a match between NCM Investment and Tally CC, NCM's Vasu took Tally's Harman to the cleaners. First, Harman started with a no-ball and he was hit for a six. Then he conceded four byes. The next five balls saw him concede five straight sixes, one of which came off a no-ball. The last ball of the over was also hit four a boundary - taking the total tally of runs in the over to 46.

Getting 46 runs in an over is not possible right? Right? Wrong! Watch this absolute bonkers over now.

.

.#KCCT20 pic.twitter.com/PFRRivh0Ae — FanCode (@FanCode) May 3, 2023

Talking about expensive overs in IPL, twice 37 runs have been scored in one over in the cash-rich league. That's the most conceded in one over. The first time it happened was when Kochi Tuskers Kerala's P. Parameswaran conceded 37 in 2011 in a match against RCB. The next time it happened was in 2021 when RCB's Harshal Patel conceded that many runs against CSK.