Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan cricket team player and the country's highest-wicket taking spinner in Tests, has levelled some serious allegations against former captain Shahid Afridi. Kaneria, with 261 scalps is the fourth highest wicket-taker among Pakistan players after Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan. As a spinner, Kaneria played from 2000 to 2010. Afridi was his long-time teammate and the two shared dressing room too.

Now responding to a post on X regarding Shahid Afridi, Kaneria made some big allegations: "He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful."

Danish Kaneria earlier alleged that he faced huge discrimination in Pakistan and his career was destroyed. Kaneria said he did not get equal values and respect in Pakistan. He had participated in the Congressional Briefing on 'Plight of minorities in Pakistan' on Wednesday (local time). Speaking to ANI, on the sidelines of the event, Kaneria said, "Today, we all gathered here and expressed how we all faced discrimination and raised our voices. I also faced discrimination in Pakistan and my career was destroyed.

"I did not get equal values, respect in Pakistan...All the people who came here spoke against discrimination, on how Pakistan treated them. So, the main aim was to spread awareness among everyone, especially US, on how people suffer and the problems that exist in Pakistan and take action against it."

Kaneria had played 61 Tests for Pakistan and is only the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat. With 261 scalps in 61 matches, Kaneria is Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinners.