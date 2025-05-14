In a surprising move, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, drawing reactions from across the cricketing world. Among them, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani believes Kohli's decision came from within, free of any external pressure. Kirmani feels the constant load of international cricket may have pushed the star batter to step away. The 1983 World Cup-winner also stated that Kohli still had more to contribute to the format but chose to leave on his own terms.

Virat Kohli ended his red-ball journey as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Known for his passion, intensity and fitness, Kohli redefined Test cricket for the modern era, both as a player and as a captain.

Reacting to the news, Syed Kirmani praised Kohli's self awareness, saying, "I don't feel he is after records. It might be the excess of cricket that led to this. Records don't matter to him. I don't think he had any sort of pressure on him while making the decision."

Kirmani added that form and performance questions were irrelevant in the context insisting the choice was clearly a personal one.

Kohli's last red-ball appearance was for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year,which made this announcement even more unexpected. Delhi's coach Sarandeep Singh, also expressed his surprise, stating Kohli had shown clear intent to continue playing at the highest level.Meanwhile, fans are gearing up to celebrate Kohli's legacy in the upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17.

A fan-led initiative calls for spectators to wear white Test jerseys with Kohli's name and number 18 as a tribute to his iconic Test career.

On the leadership front, veteran spinner R Ashwin has backed Jasprit Bumrah as a potiential candidate to lead India in the red-ball format going forward. While Kohli's Test chapter has officially closed, his legacy as one of India's greatest Test players will continue to inspire generations to come.