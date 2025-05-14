Virat Kohli is the man who carries his emotions on his sleeves. Over the years in his cricketing career, Kohli has produced many unforgettable moments on the field. There have been certain lows to, some of which were captured on the field, but some remain hidden deep within his own self. One person who has been able to witness those tears of Virat that never became public is his wife Anushka Sharma. Just a couple of days after Kohli announced his decision to quit Test cricket, the Bollywood actress shared a beautiful Instagram story, highlighting what made her husband succeed in the longest and arguably the hardest format of the game.

"That's why only those with a story to tell succeed in Test cricket. A story so long and deep that it doesn't care for the pitch conditions - grass, dry, home, or away," Anushka's story read.

The story actually features a post by stand-up comedian Varun Grover. Here's the full post he had dedicated to Virat Kohli:

Kohli, 36, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket ending the speculation about his future in the longest format of the sport. He turned up in 123 Tests for India, scoring 9,230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. Sharma, 37, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram praising her husband.

"They'll talk about the records and the milestones - but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game.

"I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege," she captioned her picture with Kohli.

Kohli will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

"Somehow, I always imagined you'd retire from international cricket in whites. But you've always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you've earned every bit of this goodbye," the actor added in the post.

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in 2017 and share two children - daughter Vamika (four) and 15-month-old son Akaay.

With PTI Inputs