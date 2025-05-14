Virat Kohli, India's cricketing superstar, has not only dominated the sport for over a decade but has also built a vast financial empire off the field. As per reports, with an estimated net worth of Rs 1,050 crore, Kohli ranks among the richest athletes in the world. His journey from a young Delhi cricketer to one of the most marketable sports icons globally is marked by smart financial decisions, brand partnerships, business ventures, and a luxurious lifestyle. Alongside his wife, Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma, the couple's combined net worth is said to exceed Rs 1,250 crore.

Cricket: The Foundation of His Fortune

Kohli's primary source of income remains cricket. He holds a Grade A+ central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which brings him Rs 7 crore annually. Additionally, he earns per match:

Rs 6 lakh for each One Day International (ODI)

Rs 3 lakh per T20 International (T20I) match

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and draws a salary of Rs 15 crore per season. Despite stepping away from Test cricket in May 2025, he remains one of the most followed and marketable cricketers in India and abroad.

Ventures Beyond the Pitch

Virat Kohli has ventured into multiple business segments and created a strong brand portfolio:

One8: Launched in partnership with Puma in 2016, this brand includes a line of sportswear, fragrances, and casual clothing. The One8 Commune restaurant chain under this banner now operates in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, blending food, culture, and lifestyle.

WROGN: A fashion and lifestyle brand targeting India's youth. Known for its edgy and bold designs, WROGN reflects Kohli's personal style and has grown into a major apparel label.

Nueva: Kohli also co-owns Nueva, a fine-dining restaurant in New Delhi. It is known for its South American cuisine and premium dining experience. These ventures have helped Kohli expand his brand identity far beyond cricket and build long-term income sources.

Multi-Crore Properties

Kohli's real estate investments include two high-end properties:

Gurgaon Mansion: A lavish 10,000 sq. ft. bungalow valued at around Rs 80 crore. It features a private gym, bar, swimming pool, and curated art spaces.

Mumbai Apartment: Situated in the luxury Omkar 1973 towers in Worli, this 7,000 sq. ft. sea-facing home is estimated to be worth Rs 34 crore. The apartment is known for its stylish interiors and breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.

Cars, Lifestyle, and Endorsements

Kohli owns a fleet of luxury cars, including top-end Audi, Bentley, and Mercedes-Benz models. He has long been the brand ambassador for Audi India and is often seen driving their latest models. His social media presence is massive, with millions of followers across platforms. He commands a high price for endorsements and brand promotions, collaborating with several major companies.

A Sporting Icon Turned Personage

Virat Kohli's financial empire is a result of discipline, ambition, and smart decision-making, both on and off the field. Whether it's cricket, fashion, food, or real estate, he continues to build his legacy. Kohli's story is not just about records or trophies, but about creating value, influence, and a name that transcends sport.