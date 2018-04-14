 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Clinches Gold On Games Debut

Updated: 14 April 2018 08:16 IST

Mary Kom added a Commonwealth Games gold to her illustrious medal cabinet, thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Clinches Gold On Games Debut
Mary Kom, who was making her Commonwealth Games debut, won gold in women's 45-48kg category. © AFP

Mary Kom gave India a rollicking start in Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia by winning gold in the women's 45-48kg boxing category. India's legendary boxer, who was making her Commonwealth Games debut, beat Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final by an unanimous decision to add a CWG gold to her already illustrious medal cabinet. Mary Kom's medal cabinet already includes an Olympic bronze from London 2012 and five amateur world championship titles.

India's star boxer celebrated India's 18th gold medal at the Gold Coast Games with a victory parade on her coach's shoulders.

Mother-of-three Mary Kom, the subject of a Bollywood film in 2014, was the deserved victor, outboxing her Northern Ireland opponent.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion seemed a bit edgy in the first round but got her act together in the next two rounds against Northern Ireland boxer, who also put up a commendable performance.

While O'Hara connected with some stinging punches, the movement and skill displayed by Mary Kom was too hot to handle. The 22-year-old Northern Irish fighter lacked the experience and some finesse to hand the Indian legend the advantage.

Despite a height advantage, O'Hara failed to make her longer reach count as Mary Kom came in close and kept connecting with her right hooks.

Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January. She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming here.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Mary Kom Boxing CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Enters Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Enters Women's 48kg Final, Assures A Silver
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Assured Of Medal, Vikas Krishan Enters Boxing Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Assured Of Medal, Vikas Krishan Enters Boxing Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
PM Modi To Inaugurate Mary Kom
PM Modi To Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy In Presence Of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan In India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan In India's Boxing Squad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.