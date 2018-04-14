2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 10, Live Updates: Boxer Mary Kom Wins India's 18th Gold Medal

Shooter Anish Bhanwala stole the limelight on day 9 after creating history by becoming the youngest Indian gold medallist at the 21st Commonwealth Games. India are third in the medals tally with 42 medals -- 17 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze till day 9. After the ninth day, 15 medals have come from the shooters (six gold, four silver and five bronze). The disappointments of the day were Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu, who finished a lowly sixth and 21st after the first day of qualifications in the men's trap shooting competition. India's boxers Vikas Krishan and Satish Kumar advanced to the finals and hope for a gold medal while Manoj Kumar lost in the semi-finals at the Games. Vikas will meet Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon. Satish progressed to the 91 kg final after the referee decided to abandon the match as Seychelles' Keddy Agnes received a cut on the face in the second round. Satish will face Englishman Frazer Clarke in the final. India's Dipika Pallikal partnered Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa to advance to the final and semi-finals of the mixed doubles and women's doubles squash events respectively. The Indians will now take on Australia's Donna Urquhart and Cameron Pilley in the summit clash on Saturday. In the semi-finals, Dipika and Joshna will be up against English pair of Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry.

07:53 IST: TABLE TENNIS: Manika Batra beats Tianwei Feng of Singapore 4-3 to reach to women's singles table tennis gold medal match.

07:51 IST: GOLD!!!!! MARY KOM wins gold in women's 45-48kg boxing event. This is India's 18th gold medal at the Games

07:43 IST: WRESTLING: India's Somveer beats Australia's Jayden Lawrence in Men's Freestyle 86 kg Repechage Round 2.

07:41 IST: HOCKEY: Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th after losing bronze medal match 0-6 to England.

07:38 IST: BADMINTON: India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa win first game 21-17 against Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semifinal.

07:34 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sumit beats Canada's Korey Jarvis in Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic System Match 6.

07:25 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Manika Batra loses 5-11 to Tianwei Feng of Singapore in the 4th game. The women's singles table tennis semi-final is now tied at 2-2.

07:23 IST: BOXING: India's Mary Kom is in action against Morthern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in Women's 45-48kg Final Bout.

07:21 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sumit beats Cameron's Claude Kouamen Mbianga in men's Freestyle 125kg Nordic System Match 3.

07:19 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sakshi Malik loses to Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6, out of gold medal contention

07:15 IST: SHOOTING: India's Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh qualify for the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

07:13 IST: WRESTLING: India's Somveer loses to Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/4 Final

07:09 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sakshi Malik is in action against Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6

07:00 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India'Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das lose their mixed double semi-final match 2-3 to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu.

On day 9, world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the badminton men's singles semi-finals thrashing Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan in straight games. Srikanth, who rose to the No.1 spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings on Thursday, hardly lost any sweat in thrashing the Singaporean 21-15, 21-12 at the Carrara Sports Arena.

Indian shooter Bhanwala became the country's youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games. Anish achieved the feat when he stormed his way into the gold medal with a Games record in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Belmont Shooting Centre. The Haryana boy shot down the CWG record in the final with a score of 30 including four series of 5 each. The youngest in the field, he showed nerves of steel and led the more experienced shooters through the event to emerge deserving champion. Australia's Sergei Evglevski claimed the silver with 28, while the bronze medal went to Sam Gowin (17) of England.