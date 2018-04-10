Heena Sidhu Smashes Commonwealth Games Record To Clinch Gold In Women's 25m Pistol

Heena Sidhu claimed gold for India on the 2018 Commonwealth Games shooting range when she fought off a challenge from local shooter Elena Galiabovitch to win the women's 25-metre pistol event at Gold Coast, Australia on Tuesday. With this gold medal, India's tally went up to 11 golds at 2018 CWG. Heena proved to be better than Galiabovitch as she kept her poise to clinch the gold with a Commonwealth Games record with a total score of 38. This was Heena's second medal at the Games, after her silver in the women's 10m air pistol behind Manu Bhaker.