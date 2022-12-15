The ongoing first Test match between India and Bangladesh at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram witnessed a rare event in which the visitors were awarded with five penalty runs. The incident happened during India's first innings on Thursday when a throw from Bangladesh fielder hit the helmet, which was kept on the ground behind wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan. As per the laws of cricket, Bangladesh were penalized five runs, which were awarded to India. The KL Rahul-led side had crossed the mark of 300 runs by then with Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.

On the second ball of the 112th over, Ashwin edged Taijul Islam's delivery. The ball ran towards the third man fence and this gave the Indian duo of Ashwin and Kuldeep to steal a couple. This is when a throw from Bangladesh fielder from the third man region hit the helmet.

Watch the incident:

India were all out for 404 in their first innings on the Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh, on Thursday. Ravichandran Ashwin (58) completed his fifty, while Kuldeep Yadav also contributed a valuable 40 to help India go past the 400-run mark after starting the day at 278 for six.

Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) were the top-scorers for India.

Spin duo of Taijul Islam (4/133) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/112) did most of the damage, while pacers Ebadat Hossain (1/70) and Khaled Ahmed (1/43) also chipped in with one wicket each.

(With PTI Inputs)

