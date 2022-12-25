Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer held firm as India defeated Bangladesh in a thrilling second Test in Mirpur on Sunday, dashing hopes of a first-ever win over their giant neighbours. India needed just 145 to win the match and the series 2-0, but India's top-order succumbed against the guile of Bangladesh off-spinner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took a five-wicket haul to reduce the visitors to 74/7 early on Day 4. However, Ashwin (42 not out) and Iyer (29) put on 71 runs for the eighth wicket as India eventually won the game.

After the match, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and praised Ashwin for his performance, especially with the bat, in Mirpur.

"The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer," Sehwag captioned a meme on Twitter.

The scientist did it. Somehow got this one. Brilliant innings from Ashwin and wonderful partnership with Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/TGBn29M7Cg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2022

Earlier on Day 2, India bowled Bangladesh out for a sub-par 231 but the home side's spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan then reduced the visitors to 45-4 at stumps with 100 still to chase.

Shakib started the slide with the wicket of captain KL Rahul for two and then Mehidy claimed Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli -- all for single-digit scores.

Mehidy was the stand-out bowler for Bangladesh in the second innings, finishing with 5-63, which included two wickets in the morning.

Ashwin was named man of the match for his efforts with the bat, having also bagged six wickets in the match,

Pujara, on the other hand, was named player of the series, having scored the most number of runs in the series (222).

