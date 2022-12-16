For the first time since January 2019, India's Test-specialist batter Cheteshwar Pujara reached the triple-digit score in the game's longest format. Into the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram, Pujara scored an uncharacteristic 130-ball 102, bagging his 19th hundred in the format. Pujara was understandably ecstatic as he reached the landmark but the reaction from the non-striker, Virat Kohli, was a treat to the eyes of the fans as well. Kohli, who himself had to wait for a long time before scoring his 71st international hundred, duly understands how difficult it would've been for Pujara to wait for nearly 4 years to feel what it means to be scoring a hundred for the country again.

Seeing Pujara raise his bat after completing his hundred, which was also followed by India's declaration in the second innings, Kohli had a big smile on his face as he hugged the centurion, congratulating him for the milestone. Here's the video:

Pujara wasn't India's only player to have scored a hundred in the second innings. Opening batter Shubman Gill also reached the triple-digit score, registering a knock of 110 off 152 balls.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the match, Gill was delighted to have finally scored his maiden Test hundred.

"I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. There weren't any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about how to play according to the field and then be able to score runs. It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was gap between third man and point.

"I hadn't played it the whole innings. And once the field came in, I went over the fielders. When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I'd faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it's about pacing the innings. You got to know when to attack as a batter. (The century) Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. Special moment for any player - getting the maiden century here means a lot to me," he said.

India have set a target of 513 runs for Bangladesh to chase. At the end of Day 3, the hosts were 42/0, with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan in the middle. Earlier in the first innings, Pujara was dismissed on 90.

