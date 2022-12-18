Watch: Virat Kohli Takes Opportunistic Catch As Ashwin Dismisses Bangladesh Centurion In First Test
The batter's defensive prod got an inside edge onto the pads and popped up for Virat Kohli to lunge in-front
India had to toil really hard on the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram after setting a target of 513 runs for the hosts. After an insipid first session, seasoned left-arm spinner Axar Patel upped the ante with a triple strike just when it mattered as Indian bowlers compensated by reducing Bangladesh to 272 for 6, closing in on a big victory. Debutant Zakir Hasan (100 off 224 balls) showed a lot of character, scoring a patient hundred but saving the Test match by batting out for nearly 180 overs in two days was always going to be an uphill task, as also chasing a target of 513.
Axar (27-10-50-3), who had a dream Test debut against England at home in 2021, perhaps had his best performance in a short career in the longest format, considering that the fourth day wicket didn't have a lot of help for spinners.
Ravichandran Ashwin (27-2-76-1) wasn't at his best in this game but he would certainly feel happy to see the back of Zakir, caught by a diving Virat Kohli at first slip. The batter's defensive prod got an inside edge onto the pads and popped up for Kohli to lunge in-front.
Kuldeep Yadav (18-2-69-1) also did his bit by prodding a fidgety Litton Das to try and loft him over mid-on but the batter couldn't check his half-scoop and half-drive, offering an easy catch to Umesh Yadav.
But no credit is enough for young Zakir, who showed admirable temperament while playing a defensive game in his first Test but also hitting those boundaries -- 13 in all along with a six during his innings.
Till the southpaw got out, none of the Indian bowlers, save Umesh Yadav during a post lunch spell with old Kookaburra, could trouble Zakir.
With PTI inputs