Virat Kohli, who is regarded as one of the finest fielders in the world, dropped multiple catches during Bangladesh's second innings on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test in Mirpur. Kohli dropped two catches, although not easy ones, in the 44th over. Bangladesh batter Litton Das got a thick outside edge off Axar Patel's delivery, flying straight to Kohli, who was standing at slip. However, Kohli was unable to take the tough catch as the ball went for a boundary.

On the fourth ball of the same over, Axar bowled a delivery, which spun away from Litton, who poked at it with an open face and got an edge. But, once again, Kohli misjudged as he moved to his right, but the ball flew past his left, handing Litton another reprieve.

Kohli then dropped Litton for the third time, but this time off Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin induced an outside edge of Litton, and the ball went to Kohli. Yet again, Kohli dived towards his right side to take the catch, but the ball somehow managed to pop out of his hands.

The star batter did manage to take one catch, but replays showed that he had grassed the ball.

Kohli had also dropped Taskin Ahmed while he was batting at the score of 10. He was later bashed on Twitter by trolls.

Litton was eventually dismissed on 73 by Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were bowled out for 231 in their second innings, setting India a target of 145 runs.

In reply, India were 45/4 at stumps, after Mehidy Hasan Miraz's sparked a top-order collapse, bagging three wickets.

Kohli's dropped chances could prove to be costly if India lose the match.

Kohli was also dismissed on 1 off 22 balls in the second innings.

India need 100 runs to win the game, and sweep the series 2-0.

