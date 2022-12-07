The Indian cricket team suffered a big blow in the third ODI against Bangladesh when skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Deepak Chahar sustained injuries. Though the two came out to bat late in the game, neither of them will be available for the 3r ODI, according to head coach Rahul Dravid. Kuldeep Sen, who also missed out in the 2nd ODI due to an injury, has also been ruled out of the third and final ODI of the series.

Dravid, in the press conference, after the match, confirmed that the trio is out of the ODI series. He also revealed that Rohit will fly back to Mumbai to consult his injury with an expert. Only after a thorough analysis is done would the Hitman's participation in the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh will be confirmed.

"We are struggling with a few injuries as well which is not ideal and not easy for us. I think Deepak (Chahar) and Rohit (Sharma) will certainly miss the next match. Kuldeep is also out of the series. Rohit will fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert to see how it is, and confirm whether he can come back for the Test series or not. It is too early to say anything but he will be out for the next match for sure," he said in the post-match press conference.

Despite sustaining a blow to the thumb, Rohit came out to bat for India at the No. 9 position. He scored an unbeaten knock of 51 runs to take the match to the last ball. But, in the end, India suffered a 5-run defeat against the Bangla Tigers in the 2nd ODI. The result also enabled Bangladesh to seal their second successive ODI series win at home against India.

The third and final ODI of the series will be held in Chattogram on Saturday and the Test series will kick off on December 14 (Wednesday) at the same venue.

