The battle between Mohammed Siraj and Litton Das continues in India's ongoing tour to Bangladesh. The star India pacer has been spotted more than a couple of times provoking and sledging the Bangladesh player while the latter is at the crease. The strategy has worked for Siraj as he has managed to dismiss the batter twice in the Test series. After losing his wicket to Siraj following a spat in the first Test, Litton has certainly put his concentration more on his batting rather than replying or reacting to Siraj, but the pacer continues to dominate him.

During Bangladesh's second innings in the second Test on Saturday, Siraj dismissed Litton with a beautiful delivery and what followed was an emphatic celebration from the India player.

It was a short of length ball from Siraj that was pitched outside off stump. The ball entered sharply and rattled the stumps of Litton, who looked baffled.

After Litton Das' wicket, Bangladesh lost the plot as India eventually dismissed them for 231 in their second innings on the third day, setting themselves a target of 145 for the guests.

In the post lunch session, Bangladesh lost their remaining three wickets -- Das (73), Taijul Islam (1) and Khaled Ahmed (4). Das had led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar Patel (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (0) and Nurul Hasan (31).

India lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 188 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

