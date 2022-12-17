Openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan gave Bangladesh a flying start after India had set a mammoth target of 513 in the ongoing first Test in Chattogram. Shanto and Zakir, unlike the first innings, gave a hard time to the Indian bowlers in the second innings. India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a face-off with Litton Das in the first innings, tried something similar against Shanto after the latter had completed his fifty. In the first innings, Siraj and Litton were involved in a heated exchange of words, but it was the Indian bowler who had the last laugh after he castled the Bangladesh batter.

In the 34th over of Bangladesh's second innings, Siraj gave a glare to Shanto, who preferred to turn his head away and rather smiled.

Siraj, on the next delivery, once again walked up to Shanto, but this time there there were some words spoken. The Bangladeh batter shared an eye contact with Siraj.

Umesh Yadav gave India the breakthrough, dismissing Shanto on 67.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav also bagged a wicket each as Bangladesh went into tea at 176/3, needing 337 runs to win.

Earlier, India had declared their second innings for 258/2 with an hour to play on the third day and were hoping their bowlers would make early inroads.

But Shanto and Zakir batted with grit and courage in Bangladesh's highest-ever opening stand.

In the first innings, India had scored 404, before bundling out Bangladesh for 150.

