Virat Kohli was all fired up on Day 2 after India managed to take an 87-run lead in the first innings against Bangladesh in the ongoing second Test in Mirpur. With the lights getting dimmer, Kohli was seen sledging the Bangladesh openers for wasting time. Frustrated with the antics of Bangladesh batters, Kohli gestured Zakir Hasan to remove his shirt as Najmul Hossain Shanto started tying his shoelaces at the non-striker's end. The incident happened after the fifth ball of the sixth over of Bangladesh's second innings, following which the umpires called for stumps.

"Kapde bhi utaar de," Kohli was heard as saying.

Even the commentators couldn't control their laughter after seeing Kohli's antics.

Kohli to Shanto: "Kapde bhi utaar de" when shanto tried to waste time on tieing shoe laces #ViratKohli #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/mzFSDb8dkO — Keshav Bhardwaj (@keshxv1999) December 23, 2022

On Day 2, India finished their innings on 314, squeaking out an 87-run lead, but would have expected a much bigger tally when they resumed after tea on 226-4 with both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer having posted half-centuries.

Pant and Iyer's partnership took India past Bangladesh's first innings total but both fell agonisingly short of their hundreds as India lost their last six wickets for 61 runs.

Shakib al-Hasan stepped up to claim three wickets in the final session when his side could see the game slipping away.

Bangladesh reduced that lead to 80 by stumps, ending the day without losing a wicket with openers Najmul Hossain Shanto on five and Zakir Hasan on 2.

India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chattogram, and lead the series 1-0.

(With AFP Inputs)

