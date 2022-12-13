India pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh starting here on Wednesday, as he is yet to arrive in Chattogram due to visa issues. The visa papers of the 31-year-old Unadkat is not yet ready, according to BCCI sources. "Unadkat will not reach here in time before the start of first Test," the source said. Even if his visa issues are sorted, he will arrive only after the Test starts.

